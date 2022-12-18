Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $185,365,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

