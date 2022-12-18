Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOC. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.35.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.12.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 173.59%.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

