Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

