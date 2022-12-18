Piper Sandler Increases Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $58.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of REPL opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. Replimune Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Replimune Group by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Replimune Group by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Replimune Group by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

