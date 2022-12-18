Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

