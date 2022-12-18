Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Cuts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $321.24 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.69 and its 200 day moving average is $314.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

