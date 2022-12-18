PlatinX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and $5,543.25 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 42% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $863.10 or 0.05134072 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00487698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.24 or 0.28898795 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

