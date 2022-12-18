Polygon (MATIC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.88 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $7.08 billion and $14.88 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polygon has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00004837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001680 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $850.16 or 0.05072195 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00488368 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,850.02 or 0.28936034 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.