Populous (PPT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $116,882.83

Populous (PPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $116,882.83 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Populous has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

