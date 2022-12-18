Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Cut by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 65.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

