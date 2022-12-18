PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $381,197.76 and approximately $484.26 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00375791 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00024568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017672 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

