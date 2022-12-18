Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Position Decreased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $84.92 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

