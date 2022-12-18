Private Wealth Group LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.3% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.