Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases 11,799 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.