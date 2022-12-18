Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 2,658 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

EFV stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

