Prosperity Planning Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prosperity Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $217.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

