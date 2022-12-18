PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
NYSE:PHM opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.
PulteGroup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,140,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,542,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
