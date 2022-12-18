PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,140,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,542,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.