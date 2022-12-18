Pundi X (New) Reaches Market Cap of $91.08 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $91.08 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.35248552 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $5,132,426.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

