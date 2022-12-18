QP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.2% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 222.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of V stock opened at $206.89 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $389.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.14.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

