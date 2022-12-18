Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0002

Quantum (QUA) traded 100% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $112,048.77 and $180,998.75 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 100% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00016127 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040813 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00219993 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,144.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

