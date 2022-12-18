Radix (XRD) Price Reaches $0.0355 on Top Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Radix has a market cap of $176.42 million and $163,009.25 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,963,057,944 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

