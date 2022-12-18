Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000,000 after buying an additional 470,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,676,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,336,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after acquiring an additional 146,055 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 936.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,000.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.