Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

