Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $111,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($1.81). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.