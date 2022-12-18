Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,284,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,041,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

FHI stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $490,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $490,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,906. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

