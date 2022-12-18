Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 415 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average is $109.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.