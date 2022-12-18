Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $91.19 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.33.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.