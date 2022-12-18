Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $217.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

