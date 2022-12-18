Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $98.34 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

