Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $106.02.
Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
