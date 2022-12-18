Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2,661.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 163,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 157,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $98.34 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14. The company has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

