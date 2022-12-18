Reef Market Capitalization Tops $55.09 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Reef has a total market cap of $55.09 million and $5.43 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Reef

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,870,653,431 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

