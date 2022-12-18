Relay Token Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $39.47 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

