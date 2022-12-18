Request (REQ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.23 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $88.06 million and $2.23 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00016051 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00219075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08981751 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $11,612,842.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.