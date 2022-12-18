Request (REQ) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $88.45 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00016046 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00220720 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08981751 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $11,612,842.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

