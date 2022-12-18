Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 18th (AAMC, AAU, ADXS, AUMN, BGI, CRBP, ESBA, FANH, FUNC, GEOS)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, December 18th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

