Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 18th (AAMC, AAU, ADXS, AUMN, BGI, CRBP, ESBA, FANH, FUNC, GEOS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

