Ribbon Finance Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001482 BTC on major exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $83.56 million and $834,440.77 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $872.71 or 0.05207356 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00486310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,829.01 or 0.28814118 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

