RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter worth $71,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

