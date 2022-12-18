Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Root to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.34.

Root Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Root has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Root will post -21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at $2,830,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth $924,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

