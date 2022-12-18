Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.21-$4.34 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.39.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

