Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $460.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $492.43.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $304.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $669.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.76.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

