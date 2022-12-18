Rune (RUNE) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (RUNE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Rune has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $26,309.47 and approximately $170.53 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00008024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34101969 USD and is down -46.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

