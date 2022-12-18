Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

