Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €82.62 ($86.97) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €80.93 and its 200 day moving average is €77.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.03. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.