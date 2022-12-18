Sapphire Trading Down 28.9% This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $2,990.05 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.98 or 0.07059959 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00031705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021742 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.