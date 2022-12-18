SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Performance
SBFG stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.