SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

SBFG stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

