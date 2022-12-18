Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Raised by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 2.4% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of SLB opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.