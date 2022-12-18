Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

