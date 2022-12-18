Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Increased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

