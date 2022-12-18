Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Raised by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 11.7% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.